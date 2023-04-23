The Cardinals activated DeJong (back) off the 10-day injured list Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh in the Cardinals' series finale in Seattle.

DeJong will get a chance to make his first appearance for the Cardinals in 2023 after missing the start of the campaign with the back injury. Though he's receiving a starting nod Sunday, the 29-year-old is expected to operate in a utility role now that he's back from the IL. St. Louis designated infielder Taylor Motter for assignment to clear room on the active roster for DeJong.