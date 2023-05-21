DeJong went 0-for-2 with a stolen base, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

DeJong's bat has cooled off a bit, as he's gone just 4-for-31 over his last nine games, though it helps that three of those hits were home runs. He's also logged two steals in that span. The shortstop is slashing .267/.345/.547 with six homers, two steals, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and three doubles through 22 contests this season. It's been enough to earn him fairly steady playing time, though he's frequently hit in the bottom third of the order.