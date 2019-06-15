DeJong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Mets on Friday.

DeJong squared up for his second home run in as many nights, blasting a game-tying, 366-foot shot to left in the eighth inning. The shortstop has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, although only one of those contests has featured a multi-hit effort.

