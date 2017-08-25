Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Another multi-hit effort in loss
DeJong went 3-for-4 with a double and run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.
The rookie coaxed his batting average back over .300 with Thursday's production, which represented his 10th multi-hit effort of August. DeJong's spectacular rookie campaign includes 20 home runs in just 301 plate appearances, which has helped lead to a .573 slugging percentage and .906 OPS.
