Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Another pair of two-baggers
DeJong went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the Mets on Saturday.
Following a rare 0-for-4 night Friday, DeJong was right back to tormenting opposing pitchers Saturday. With his pair of doubles, DeJong now has 14 extra-base hits in 91 plate appearances, putting him nearly a third of the way to the 45 he amassed in 2018 over 490 opportunities. Moreover, despite seeing a career-low 3.65 pitches per plate appearance thus far this season, DeJong's current .329 average and .396 on-base percentage easily qualify as career highs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Torments Brewers pitching•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Tearing up Dodgers pitching•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Productive all-around day in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Timely two-bagger in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Belts third homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start