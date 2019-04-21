DeJong went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the Mets on Saturday.

Following a rare 0-for-4 night Friday, DeJong was right back to tormenting opposing pitchers Saturday. With his pair of doubles, DeJong now has 14 extra-base hits in 91 plate appearances, putting him nearly a third of the way to the 45 he amassed in 2018 over 490 opportunities. Moreover, despite seeing a career-low 3.65 pitches per plate appearance thus far this season, DeJong's current .329 average and .396 on-base percentage easily qualify as career highs.