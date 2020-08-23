DeJong was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Sunday and is starting at shortstop and batting seventh against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 27-year-old was previously expected to be activated Monday, but he'll rejoin the team a day early after being sidelined all month following his positive test for COVID-19. DeJong went 4-for-17 with one home run in five games before the Cardinals' outbreak, and he should reclaim everyday role at shortstop now that he's ready to go.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Expected back Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Rejoins team workouts•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not joining team in Chicago•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Reveals positive test•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Collects two more RBI•