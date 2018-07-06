DeJong (hand) will start at shortstop and bat sixth Friday against the Giants, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

In his first start since May 17, DeJong will bat in the six hole against right-hander Dereck Rodriguez. He primarily hit sixth or seventh for the Cardinals before going down with the fractured left hand. Strikeouts remain an issue (29.2 percent this season), but DeJong was walking a lot more early on and the power is real. He has 33 homers in just 149 career games at the major-league level.