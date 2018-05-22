Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Begins minor rehab work
DeJong began rehabbing his hand Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
DeJong began what is being called minor rehab work after undergoing successful surgery on his fractured left hand over the weekend. It's still too early in his rehab for a timetable to be determined, but the procedure he underwent was done in order to expedite what would otherwise be an 8-to-12 week recovery. Jedd Gyorko and Greg Garcia have both seen reps at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Undergoing surgery Friday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Lands on DL with hand fracture•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Successful day at plate Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers, drives in four against Padres•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Lone bright spot in Monday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...