DeJong began rehabbing his hand Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

DeJong began what is being called minor rehab work after undergoing successful surgery on his fractured left hand over the weekend. It's still too early in his rehab for a timetable to be determined, but the procedure he underwent was done in order to expedite what would otherwise be an 8-to-12 week recovery. Jedd Gyorko and Greg Garcia have both seen reps at shortstop in his absence.