DeJong went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

A second-inning, 397-foot shot opened the scoring on the night, and his 375-foot rope in the eighth capped it off. DeJong hit safely in all three games of the opening series versus the Mets, while Sunday's pair of blasts served as his first two extra-base hits of the new season. Given his auspicious start, DeJong looks to be on his way to validating the faith the Cardinals showed when inking him to lucractive multi-year extension this spring.