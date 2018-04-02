Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Blasts pair of homers Sunday
DeJong went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.
A second-inning, 397-foot shot opened the scoring on the night, and his 375-foot rope in the eighth capped it off. DeJong hit safely in all three games of the opening series versus the Mets, while Sunday's pair of blasts served as his first two extra-base hits of the new season. Given his auspicious start, DeJong looks to be on his way to validating the faith the Cardinals showed when inking him to lucractive multi-year extension this spring.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks second round tripper of spring•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Reaches extension with St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Expected to retain everyday role at short•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 25th homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Drives in team's only run in loss•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.