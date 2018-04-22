DeJong went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Reds.

With one out in the bottom of the second, the young shortstop deposited the second pitch he saw into the left-field stands, pushing his home run total to six. DeJong is hitting .250 on the season, but his nice power showing has his OPS up to a solid .850 mark.

