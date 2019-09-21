Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Bombs game-winning homer
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-8 win over the Cubs on Saturday.
DeJong crushed his 28th long ball of the campaign in the ninth off Craig Kimbrel to go back-to-back with Yadier Molina and put the Cardinals back in front 9-8. The 26-year-old shortstop is hitting just .189 (14-for-74) in September, but his 11 RBI this month have still allowed him to set a career-high at 76 for the season.
