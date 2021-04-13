DeJong, who went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in a loss to the Nationals on Monday, operated out of the No. 6 spot in the order for the first time this season.

The struggling shortstop is now slashing .114/.262/.286 across 42 plate appearances, helping lead to his lowest slotting in the lineup yet this season. DeJong's leadoff single in the seventh Monday snapped a seven-game hitless drought, and while his abnormally low .105 BABIP certainly hasn't helped his cause, neither has the 27-year-old's 33.3 percent strikeout rate.