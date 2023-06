DeJong went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

The shortstop launched a solo shot off Framber Valdez in the third inning -- the first homer the lefty had allowed since May 15. DeJong has four of his 12 long balls on the season in his last 12 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .267/.277/.578 despite a 40.4 percent strikeout rate that portends some serious regression ahead.