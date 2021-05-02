DeJong went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Pirates.

He got the Cards' offensive eruption started by taking Trevor Cahill deep in the first inning. DeJong had been in a funk at the plate, going 4-for-32 (.125) over his prior nine games with zero extra-base hits, but despite a .167/.272/.367 slash line on the season the shortstop has six homers and 13 RBI through 25 contests.

