DeJong went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Pirates.
He got the Cards' offensive eruption started by taking Trevor Cahill deep in the first inning. DeJong had been in a funk at the plate, going 4-for-32 (.125) over his prior nine games with zero extra-base hits, but despite a .167/.272/.367 slash line on the season the shortstop has six homers and 13 RBI through 25 contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Gets day off•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits starting to fall•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes yard twice Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Strikeouts, lack of XBH hurt line•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Bumps down in order amid struggles•