DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Pirates on Monday.

DeJong put a serious dent in a 4-1 deficit with his fourth-inning two-bagger, plating Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna. The shortstop has hit safely in six of the last eight games, driving in six runs on eight hits over that span. Additionally, after striking out at least once in 15 consecutive games, DeJong has whiffed only once in the 16 plate appearances over the subsequent four contests.