Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Collects four RBI
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.
DeJong powered the offense as he drove in runs across three separate innings. The 25-year-old was without an extra-base hit since last Saturday and entered the afternoon with only three since the start of May. DeJong still sports a fantastic .322/.413/.563 slash line with eight homers and 23 RBI in 46 games.
