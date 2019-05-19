DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

DeJong powered the offense as he drove in runs across three separate innings. The 25-year-old was without an extra-base hit since last Saturday and entered the afternoon with only three since the start of May. DeJong still sports a fantastic .322/.413/.563 slash line with eight homers and 23 RBI in 46 games.