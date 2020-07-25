DeJong went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs score during Saturday's 9-1 win over the Pirates.
The 26-year-old clubbed a clutch two-run home during the eighth inning of Friday's opener, and he brought home two more runs during Saturday's contest. DeJong is 3-for-7 with three runs score, four RBI and a walk through two games, and he'll look to cap off the series in style Sunday versus Pirates starter Mitch Keller.
