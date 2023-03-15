Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said DeJong will be "sidelined for a few days" while the shortstop contends with back tightness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

DeJong was pulled from the lineup ahead of the Cardinals' Grapefruit League game Tuesday versus the Astros due to the injury, which Marmol said is bothering the 29-year-old when he's bending over to field grounders. The skipper noted that the issue isn't bothering DeJong at the plate, so it's possible that he'll still be able to get at-bats in spring games as designated hitter while he waits for the back tightness to dissipate.