DeJong went 0-for-4 in the first game but rebounded to go 2-for-4 with two RBI in the second contest of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Cubs.

DeJong put his forgettable first effort behind him to make two vital offensive plays in the second: a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a go-ahead, run-scoring double in the ninth. The infielder has a hit in 10 of his 12 games since returning from the disabled list but has struggled to follow up on his breakout 2017 campaign, slashing just .258/.336/.434 with eight homers and 21 RBI in 223 plate appearances.