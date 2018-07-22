Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Delivers in second game of twin bill
DeJong went 0-for-4 in the first game but rebounded to go 2-for-4 with two RBI in the second contest of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Cubs.
DeJong put his forgettable first effort behind him to make two vital offensive plays in the second: a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a go-ahead, run-scoring double in the ninth. The infielder has a hit in 10 of his 12 games since returning from the disabled list but has struggled to follow up on his breakout 2017 campaign, slashing just .258/.336/.434 with eight homers and 21 RBI in 223 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Scores twice in return•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Batting sixth in return from DL•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: To wear protection on hand•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: No activation before Friday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: On track for activation Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...