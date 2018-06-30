DeJong (hand) went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Friday.

It was an encouraging start for what's expected to be relatively short rehab assignment for DeJong. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that because the infielder has already been participating in baseball activities for multiple weeks, he shouldn't need too many reps at the minor-league level before being deemed ready for activation. DeJong received official clearance to face live pitching after undergoing a scan of his surgically repaired left hand Thursday.