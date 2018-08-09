Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Drives in a pair during win
DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday.
DeJong enjoyed his time against Marlins pitching over the last three games, going 4-for-11 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI and two runs during the three-game set. The shortstop is looking to get his bat back on track after a .217 tally in July dropped his season average 17 points to .244.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Launches two-run blast in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Day off against Rockies•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes 3-for-3 in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves yard in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Delivers in second game of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Advice: tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...