DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

DeJong enjoyed his time against Marlins pitching over the last three games, going 4-for-11 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI and two runs during the three-game set. The shortstop is looking to get his bat back on track after a .217 tally in July dropped his season average 17 points to .244.