DeJong went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.

The rookie provided his second consecutive multi-hit effort, games in which he has a pair of doubles and RBI overall. DeJong has cooled off overall after driving in 20 runs in August, but he's still sporting a .330 wOBA and 33.9 percent hard-contact rate over his 100 plate appearances this month.