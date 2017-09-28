Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Drives in team's only run in loss
DeJong went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.
The rookie provided his second consecutive multi-hit effort, games in which he has a pair of doubles and RBI overall. DeJong has cooled off overall after driving in 20 runs in August, but he's still sporting a .330 wOBA and 33.9 percent hard-contact rate over his 100 plate appearances this month.
