Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Emerges from brief slump
DeJong went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI against the Reds on Tuesday.
He'd gone into a little skid over the past five games, going 2-for-18 with eight strikeouts, but DeJong has largely avoided lengthy slumps in his rookie season, and he pulled right out of this one. DeJong's 23 homers in 96 games project out to 38 over a full season's work, which is incredible in the middle infield, but it's unlikely that we'll see him maintain batting averages as solid as this year's .285 in the future if he continues striking out at such a high pace (29.1 percent).
