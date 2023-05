DeJong went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Dodgers.

DeJong had an RBI single in the fifth inning and capped off the Cardinals' scoring with a three-run blast in the seventh. The shortstop had gone just 4-for-31 over his previous nine games before a monster effort Sunday. For the season, he's slashing .282/.364/.590 with seven homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases across 88 plate appearances.