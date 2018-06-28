Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Expected to head to Triple-A Memphis
DeJong (hand) is expected to head to Des Moines to join Triple-A Memphis tomorrow after receiving medical clearance, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
DeJong is expected to receive clearance to face live pitching during his evaluation. The duration of his forthcoming minor-league rehab assignment remains to be seen, but DeJong will at least be regaining his timing at the closest level of competition to the big leagues as possible while with the Redbirds.
