Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Expected to retain everyday role at short
DeJong is expected to open 2018 as the Cards' everyday starter at shortstop, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Both middle-infield spots appear to be more set than the corners as the Cards approach the start of the Grapefruit League schedule. DeJong will look to trim his strikeout rate during his second season with St. Louis, having struck out 28.0 percent of the time as a rookie while swatting 25 homers in 443 plate appearances. With 38 combined homers between Triple-A and the big leagues last season, DeJong exceeded expectations in 2017, and his best chance of following up with a strong effort this season will require a more balanced approach at the plate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 25th homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Drives in team's only run in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Emerges from brief slump•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Two extra-base hits Tuesday•
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...