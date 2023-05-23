DeJong went 2-for-5 with a RBI double and three-run home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Reds in 10 innings.

DeJong hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the second to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead and tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI double in the 8th. He struck out in his other three plate appearances, but it was still a successful day at the plate for the shortstop. After a slow start in the power department, DeJong has picked up his slugging of late and is slashing .267/.362/.600 with six homers and 14 RBI over 17 appearances in May.