Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Gets first off day of 2019
DeJong is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
He'll be on the bench for the first time this season after starting at shortstop in each of the Cardinals' 30 games to date. Yairo Munoz gets the starting nod in place of DeJong, who will put his 11-game hitting streak on hold until Friday against the Cubs unless he's summoned from the bench in the series finale.
