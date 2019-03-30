DeJong went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Brewers on Friday.

DeJong had gone 0-for-4 in Thursday's season-opening loss, so Friday's performance provided a nice contrast. The 25-year-old is looking to bounce back after a downturn across his slash line in 2018, and with both Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt hitting ahead of him, DeJong should have no shortage of RBI opportunities in 2019.