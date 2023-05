DeJong is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.

This is a rare day off for DeJong, who has hit his way back into an everyday role with a .291/.371/.616 slash line through 97 plate appearances. He's sitting on eight homers, 18 RBI, three steals and 21 runs scored in 25 games. Tommy Edman will cover shortstop and bat seventh Wednesday versus Cincinnati.