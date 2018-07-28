Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes 3-for-3 in win
DeJong went 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in the Cardinals' 5-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday.
DeJong had seen his average dip to .248 headed into this contest, but he was able to break out of his recent quiet spell by reaching base in all four of his at-bats against the Cubs, pumping his slash line up to .258/.335/.447 through 217 at-bats. That's still off the pace of last year's campaign when he logged an .857 OPS, but DeJong is capable of putting together lengthy hot streaks when he gets in a groove, so hopefully this three-hit effort is a sign he's gearing up for one.
