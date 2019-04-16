DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Brewers on Monday.

The 25-year-old hadn't gone deep since April 5, but he's been thriving at the plate in other ways. DeJong already owns a 12-game hitting streak this season, and he's gotten a new one started by lacing a double and Monday's homer over the last two games.

