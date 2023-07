DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-2 win against the Cubs.

DeJong plated the final runs for the Cardinals in the contest with his two-run shot to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball ended an 18-game homerless stretch for the shortstop during which he knocked in just five runs. DeJong is batting just .238 on the season, though his 13 homers rank fourth on the team.