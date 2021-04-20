DeJong went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, five RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-5 win over the Nationals.

The shortstop took Joe Ross deep in the second and fifth innings, with the latter being a grand slam that blew the game wide open. DeJong has a modest six-game hitting streak going that includes three homers over the last three days, pushing his slash line up to .189/.317/.472.