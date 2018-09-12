Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Heads to bench Wednesday
DeJong is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
DeJong will receive a breather following 15 straight games in the starting lineup. In his place, Yairo Munoz will start at shortstop and bat fifth. Look for DeJong to return to the lineup during Thursday's series opener versus the Dodgers.
