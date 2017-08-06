DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Reds.

His long ball off Luis Castillo in the third inning put the Cardinals ahead for good. DeJong's success has made for a great story, but many remain skeptical of his approach. He had been slumping coming into the series, managing one hit over his last five games (1-for-18), and his poor strikeout and walk rates point to further batting average regression.

