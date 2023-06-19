DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

After slumping a bit last week, DeJong has rebounded to go 6-for-23 (.261) with two homers over his last six games. The shortstop's third-inning blast gave the Cardinals a 6-4 lead Sunday. For the season, he's at a .228/.298/.444 slash line with 10 homers, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over 46 contests. With Tommy Edman taking over in center field, DeJong has seen an extended run as the starting shortstop, despite his mediocre work at the plate in recent weeks.