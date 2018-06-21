DeJong (hand) hit off a pitching machine Thursday and reported no pain when making contact, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The young shortstop called Thursday's session a "huge step" in his rehab process and added that he is aiming to hit on the field in the near future. That DeJong was able to hit without any pain in his surgically repaired hand is the most encouraging tidbit of Thursday's report, but it's still unclear when exactly he'll be ready to set out on a rehab assignment. There will be more clarity on DeJong's timetable after his next workout.

