Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that DeJong recently suffered a setback in his recovery from back soreness and is questionable to be ready to go for Opening Day, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong's back issue first cropped up March 14, but after he made some progress in the days that followed, the Cardinals had been earmarking Tuesday's game against the Nationals for his return to the Grapefruit League lineup. Those plans have now been scrapped in light of DeJong's setback, but Marmol said the Cardinals will put a plan together later Monday to see when or if a return to the lineup is possible for the shortstop before the end of the spring. If DeJong is forced to the injured list to begin the season, the move could pave the way for non-roster invitee Taylor Motter to make the Cardinals' Opening Day squad as a reserve infielder.