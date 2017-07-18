Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits two-run shot in win over Mets
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over the Mets.
The 23-year-old middle infielder has been a pleasant surprise for the Cards and fantasy owners. DeJong is now up to 10 homers, 22 RBI, 18 runs with a .299/.315/.583 slash line through just 149 plate appearances and is establishing himself as a strong fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Considering his .571 slugging percentage with Triple-A Memphis before his promotion to the majors, there's some sustainability in his pop, too. However, DeJong's .367 BABIP is almost certain to decline.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Third straight game with a home run Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Explodes for four-hit day Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits seventh homer Friday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Slugs sixth homer Friday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...