DeJong (hand) hit off a tee Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery for his fractured left hand, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

DeJong had a CT scan scheduled for Saturday to determine if he could start hitting, and his work on the tee indicates there were no issues. The 24-year-old will continue to ramp up his baseball activities and will travel with the Cardinals on their road trip next week, but there remains no firm date for his expected return.