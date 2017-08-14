Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homer tear continues Sunday
DeJong went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Braves.
DeJong has already matched his first-half homer total (nine) in seven fewer games over the second half of the season. Four of those round trippers have come within the first 57 plate appearances of August, a stretch in which he's also posted a .410 wOBA and 26.7 percent HR/FB rate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Launches another round tripper in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: On base three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Stays hot at plate in victory•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits 15th home run in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again in win•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...