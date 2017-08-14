DeJong went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Braves.

DeJong has already matched his first-half homer total (nine) in seven fewer games over the second half of the season. Four of those round trippers have come within the first 57 plate appearances of August, a stretch in which he's also posted a .410 wOBA and 26.7 percent HR/FB rate.