DeJong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

DeJong also homered in Tuesday's win over the Reds and is now up to 24 homers, 60 RBI, 50 runs and a .283/.320/.535 slash line for the campaign. He's provided a huge power boost for fantasy owners, as shortstop and second base are typically tougher positions to acquire pop from.