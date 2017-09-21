Play

DeJong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

DeJong also homered in Tuesday's win over the Reds and is now up to 24 homers, 60 RBI, 50 runs and a .283/.320/.535 slash line for the campaign. He's provided a huge power boost for fantasy owners, as shortstop and second base are typically tougher positions to acquire pop from.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast