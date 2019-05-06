DeJong went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-5 loss to the Cubs.

DeJong drilled a two-run homer to make it 13-4 in the ninth inning but obviously it was a futile effort. The 25-year-old connected for his first homer since April 23, giving him six on the year alongside a .992 OPS in 149 plate appearances.