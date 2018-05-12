DeJong went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBI to help the Cardinals to a 9-5 victory over the Padres on Friday.

DeJong was in a slump to start the month of May but he seems to have snapped out of it as he now has multi-hit efforts in three of his past four games including his eighth homer of the year on Friday. The recent hot streak has pumped his average back up to .263 and his OPS to .834, so he'll look to keep riding that momentum as he looks to replicate his fantastic offensive showing from last year that saw him OPS .857 over 417 at-bats.