Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers in loss
DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in an 11-2 Grapefruit League split-squad loss to the Astros on Friday.
DeJong's second-inning solo shot to left center represented a rare taste of offensive success for the shortstop this spring, as he's still hitting just .167 over 30 spring at-bats following Friday's production. Nevertheless, the outlook is optimistic for the 25-year-old during the upcoming season due to his possible move to the No. 3 spot in the order, as well as his overall talent. DeJong notably hit in the cleanup spot Friday, however, but that slotting would also certainly be conducive to RBI production if it meant he was immediately preceded in the lineup by prize offseason acquisition Paul Goldschmidt.
