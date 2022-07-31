DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Nationals.

Following the Cardinals' trade of Edmundo Sosa to the Phillies on Saturday, DeJong was called up and immediately inserted into the lineup. DeJong went yard in the fifth inning and added a sac fly in the eighth, though his three RBI weren't enough to push St. Louis to victory. The shortstop spent over two months in the minors, where he displayed solid power with 17 long balls and an .865 OPS despite batting .249 across 51 games with Triple-A Memphis. The righty-hitting 28-year-old started versus a right-handed pitcher (Paolo Espino), so there could be a chance for him to grab a starting role in the last two months of the season. Tommy Edman has been playing shortstop often lately, though he could move back to second base and push Nolan Gorman to the designated hitter spot if DeJong commands more playing time.