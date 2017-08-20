Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers in second consecutive game Saturday
DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk Saturday against the Pirates.
DeJong launched his 20th bomb of the campaign in the eighth inning as the Cardinals tried to mount a comeback, though they came up short. He's now homered in back-to-back games to raise his slugging percentage to .591 to go along with a .305 batting average, and he's been a fantasy superstar for the nearly three months he's been in the lineup.
