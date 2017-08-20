Play

DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk Saturday against the Pirates.

DeJong launched his 20th bomb of the campaign in the eighth inning as the Cardinals tried to mount a comeback, though they came up short. He's now homered in back-to-back games to raise his slugging percentage to .591 to go along with a .305 batting average, and he's been a fantasy superstar for the nearly three months he's been in the lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast