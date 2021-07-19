DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
DeJong continued his impressive stretch at the plate with a home run off Johnny Cueto to lead off the third inning. The 27-year old is 10-for-18 over his last six games with three homers, five RBI and three runs scored. His season stats aren't worth raving over, however, as he's slashing .205/.299/.409 with 13 homers, 29 RBI, 27 runs scored, three steals and a 25:59 BB:K over 244 plate appearances but his recent performances could mean that he's in for a much more impactful second half.