Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hoping for BP by end of week
DeJong (hand) traveled with the team to Philadelphia and his hoping to resume batting practice by the end of this week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
DeJong has been progressively ramping up his activity, and he began swinging off a tee last Saturday for the first time since undergoing his hand surgery. The 24-year-old will also eventually need a minor-league rehab assignment prior to activation, with the affiliate and duration to be determined.
